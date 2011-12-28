Listen Announces 2012 Dealer Price Catalog

Bluffdale, UT—Listen Technologies has announced the release of its 2012 dealer price catalogs. The Listen dealer catalogs have become an important tool to many dealers that offer Listen solutions for assistive listening, tour group, language interpretation, soundfield, and conferencing.

In an effort to meet the needs of all Listen dealers, the catalog is offered in many versions including hard copy and electronic. The electronic versions are available in PDF (shareable and interactive), Excel or the InfoComm E-Zip Excel standard.

Listen’s preferred method of providing pricing to dealers is via customizable quotes sent here.