Shure Acquires Informationsteknik

Niles, IL--Shure Incorporated has acquired Informationsteknik of Copenhagen, Denmark, one of the world’s leading providers of discussion systems and creative audio/video communication solutions.

“This acquisition is beneficial to both organizations,” said Sandy LaMantia, Shure president and CEO. “Informationsteknik and Shure are both industry leaders. By coming together, we will significantly strengthen both companies’ global reach and market position. We welcome all of the members of Informationsteknik and we look forward to their continued success.”

Under a definitive agreement, Shure now owns Informationsteknik and its three divisions: The Danish Interpretation Systems (DIS) Division, which is responsible for the design, research and development, manufacturing, and global distribution of DIS products; The Project Division, which is responsible for highly specialized AV system integration and installation; and, The Rental and Staging Division, which is responsible for providing creative solutions in sound and visual productions for events like corporate annual meetings, conferences, trade shows, and world summits.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with one of the world’s leading professional audio companies,” said Finn Halken, managing director of Informationsteknik. “There are several reasons this acquisition makes sense for us, especially the fact that both companies place a high value on our employees, and we both have a very customer-focused approach to doing business.”

