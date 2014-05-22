Professional Wireless Systems GX Series

At InfoComm 2014, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) will highlight its GX series of combiners, the GX-4 and GX-8, which offer selectable high and low output settings, as well as above unity gain on output. Helpful for very anemic transmitters, the combiners in the GX series are considered RF limiters because of their proprietary Automatic Level Control (ALC) circuitry. The power level of each frequency at the output of the combiner is a maximum of 250 mW licensed, 50mw if not licensed. This is the FCC’s maximum allowable limit for RF in-ear monitor (IEM) systems in the UHF band. The GX-4 is an RF IEM transmitter combiner/booster, compatible with RF signals from major IEM transmitter manufacturers across the radio band from 470MHz to 698MHz. The system accepts input power levels from 20 to 100 mW, with each input containing its own discreet RF amplifier and ALC circuits. The signals are amplified to the power level needed to produce up to 250 mW of RF at the output antenna port.