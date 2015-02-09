Pro Display Launches Display, Touch Products at ISE 2015

Pro Display will introduce a new range of high performance display and touch products at ISE 2015. Designed to meet growing demand for ultra-high definition visual displays, digital signage, and interactive multi-touch, the new products make their global public launch at ISE 2015, Hall 10, stand S125.

Multi-touch interactive Digital Glass for ultra-short throw rear projection is one of many new Pro Display technologies for 2015. Pro Display will announce their new products at the show, including next generation optical projection screens and a range of advanced interactive multi-touch technologies. The products will be shown in Hall 10, stand S125 at RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

High definition visual displays, digital signage, and interactive touch are no longer the preserve of specialist AV installations. Pro Display is seeing growing demand from all sectors: education to retail outlets; public attractions to TV production and broadcast; exhibitions to corporate offices; and performance events to domestic installations.

To meet this demand Pro Display has made many new additions to its well-established range of display technologies. The new products on show at ISE 2015 are:

•Digital Glass: Ultra-short throw rear projection glass screenOffering a truly seamless digital signage experience and an affordable alternative to products such as Stewart StarGlass, Digital Glass is designed specifically for ultra-short throw projectors and large scale edge-blended installations. This toughened glass screen can also be combined with Pro Display’s intouch infrared multi-touch frames to create robust, large-format interactive displays.

•Intouch 65” interactive multi-touch LED display: A next generation replacement for interactive whiteboard technology, with an anti-glare toughened glass HD screen offering outstanding performance and affordability. Designed with education and business in mind, the display offers ease of use, future proof connectivity, wide viewing angles, bright images with excellent contrast, and long-term reliability.

• Intouch interactive kiosk: Commercial grade LED display with multi-touchDesigned for high usage, high traffic applications this kiosk combines a commercial grade HD display with a toughened glass overlay, plus an infrared multi-touch frame to create a robust and reliable interactive kiosk. Available in 46” and 55” diagonal screen sizes.

• Intouch interactive multi-touch foils: Projected capacitance foils that convert any window, glass partition, monitor or table top into an interactive multi-touch screen. They can be combined with various Pro Display optical projection films depending on installation needs, and are available in diagonal sizes from 10” to 85”.

• Intouch infrared multi-touch frame kits: Infrared multi-touch frames that retro-fit to existing monitors and rear projection screens in sizes from 32” to 98” – extending the life of non-touch displays and squeezing more from existing investment in technology. Supplied in a convenient tube, the frames are simple to assemble and connect via USB for instant Plug & Play use.

•Ultra Black: High contrast rear projection optical acrylic screenDelivering stunning visuals with unsurpassed contrast and resolution, Ultra Black is the perfect partner for high end commercial and domestic audiovisual installs. Designed for rear projection installations, it has a high gloss jet black finish delivering outstanding colour reproduction and even image brightness.

•Slimline advertising kiosk: Freestanding commercial grade LED displayDesigned for 24/7 use, this digital signage kiosk has a commercial grade HD LED display covered by a full length toughened glass overlay. Finished in white, reflective mirror or optional custom branded graphics, the kiosk is available in 46” and 55” diagonal screen sizes.

•Slimline advertising monitor: Commercial grade LED displayA commercial grade digital signage display for landscape or portrait mounting on a wall, stand or built into a custom surround. This HD LED display is available in white, reflective mirror or custom branded graphic finishes, and in 46” or 55” diagonal screen sizes.

•SunScreen: Ultra-short throw front projection optical acrylic screenA truly unique, sun-readable optical front projection screen that delivers outstanding brightness and contrast, even in direct sunlight. Thanks to its light-rejecting optical filter, SunScreen offers amazing levels of performance from ultra-short throw projectors and a new alternative to products such as dnp’s Supernova.

•Intelligent Glass: Switchable smart glass wallSwitchable glass continues to gain in popularity with AV installers, interior designers and architects alike. As well as being an energy-efficient privacy glass, it can also be used as a high-definition rear projection screen. And it is also available as a retro-fit film to convert existing glass into Intelligent Glass.

Ben Kershaw, Sales Manager at Pro Display, shared, "High definition images are now a part of everyday life, and the screens displaying them become ever larger and more detailed. Expectations to interact with those images have increased dramatically, driven by the rise of multi-touch phones and tablets. These important trends have led us to significantly expand our range of visual display, digital signage and touch products: and we’re proud to make the ISE 2015 show our official global launch of these new technologies.