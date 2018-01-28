Pro AV, STEM Organizations Work Together on Beer and Bots Happy Hour

Integrate Baltimore, a 501(c)(3) organization designed to connect the audiovisual workforce with the STEM community, has partnered with the Baltimore Robotics Center on the upcoming Beer and Bots Executive Happy Hour.

The corporate happy hour encourages STEM and audiovisual executive to network, create new partnerships, and learn more about the technology community. All proceeds will benefit the Baltimore Robotics Center in the Pigtown neighborhood of Baltimore City; the center’s mission to inspire and create sustainable STEM careers in underserved areas.

“There is a connection between promoting AV as a career track to students interested in STEM,” said Ernie Beck, CTS-D, founder, Integrate Baltimore. “The Beer and Bots event is an inspiring networking opportunity for the Baltimore technology community, and I’m trying to integrate, pun intended, our existing professional AV community.”

The event will be held on Thursday, February 1, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the STAR Academy in Timonium, MD. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/BaltimoreBots.