DSE 2013 Presents Expanded Pre Conference Program

Digital Signage Expo (DSE), announced that its Tuesday, February 26th pre-Conference program will feature a record number 14 choices of educational opportunities, including five brand new offerings:

4th Annual DPB Advertising Summit: Designed for Brand Marketers, Advertising professionals and Network Operators, the full-day program, comprised of more than a half dozen presentations will address the current size of the market, its projected growth, the wealth of research and audience metrics available, identify the challenges inherent in planning/buying and designing creative applications for the medium, and how to overcome those obstacles.

- Sponsored by the Digital Place-Based Advertising Association (DPAA)

Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) & Digital Signage Display Expert (DSDE): DSCE & DSDE are individual full-day programs, the former designed for anyone whose professional involvement requires a full understanding of all the elements of digital signage and the interconnected technologies that produce the images on screen; and the latter designed for those who are responsible for video outputs and need a better understanding of calibration technologies.

– Presented by Brawn Consulting

Digital Signage Guided Installation Tour: DSE’s 7th Annual 4-hour coach tour will provide customer-facing views and behind-the-scenes insights of some of the best digital signage installations in Las Vegas. Spokespeople representing the venues and technology will be on hand to answer questions and speak to the challenges they faced in concept, design and implementation, as well as provide insights into positive outcomes. Recommendation: reserve earlym as seating is limited.

Glasses-Free 3D Digital Signage – The Complete Guide to a Successful Experience: The full-day four-module program is designed for anyone who would like to have a clearer working understanding of the latest in 3D technology, how to use 3D to create a compelling value proposition, best practices for creating content for and how to integrate 3D technologies into existing installations, and how to apply the technology to the greatest effect.

- Presented by Insight Media University

2nd Annual Digital Signage 360: A Global Perspective: Designed to provide technology providers, system integrators network operators and advertising agency executives an overview of the opportunities, challenges and achievements of digital signage and digital out-of-home networks around the world, the half-day event will cover Eastern Europe, Asia/Pacific and Latin America, with speakers representing Poland, Japan, Australia and Brazil.

- Sponsored by DailyDOOH



Hands-on Content Workshops: This half-day program includes four individually facilitated tracks designed respectively for content strategists, planners and designers in retail, restaurant, healthcare and education sectors to learn to address the unique challenges inherent in content development strategies, tactics, processes, resources and tools by learning how to navigate real-world scenarios designed to instruct them on how to plan, strategize, develop and execute a content strategy within a range of venue settings.

Platt Retail Institute (PRI) Retail Forum: Advancements in Digital In-Store Marketing: The half-day program will feature discussions on emerging trends and winning applications in customer-facing in-store marketing technologies, with an emphasis on omni-channel marketing solutions to provide retailers with unique insights into store marketing, various consumer-facing digital platforms, and digital signage at retail, as well as exposure to retail thought leaders, including an interactive case study and retailer guest speakers.

- Presented by the Platt Retail Institute



Near Field Communication: Changing the Digital Signage Value Proposition: This immersive half-day learning experience will provide insight into NFC technologies, evolving NFC market trends, and emerging use cases that will ultimately influence the digital signage buying process.

- Presented by OT Training



NEW - SPEED On…Network Optimization Strategies: This information-rich half-day program is designed to accelerate the effectiveness and success for end-users and suppliers of installed dynamic place-based signage for advertising-based, corporate or hybrid networks for customer, patron, staff or student communications dynamic signage networks. This new program will be presented only at DSE 2013.

- Presented by the BUNN Company

NEW - Design Directions: Dynamic Digital Environments: This full-day program will take a look at innovative case studies and information essential to architects, designers and art directors, and the integrators, fabricators and manufacturers who work as a unified team to create informative and media-rich environments for retail, entertainment, airports, hospitals, office buildings, sports facilities, urban environments and museum venues.

NEW - Digital Signage in Restaurants: Challenges & Solutions for Fast Casual & QSR: This half-day program will explore the cost and operational benefits of dynamic digital menu boards; present a case study on the strategy, creative process, development and technical implementation of a zoned approach to digital signage placement; an in-depth look at developing return on investment (ROI) and return on equity (ROE) for a restaurant chain’s franchisees; best practices and tips on how to execute a global digital signage deployment, from pilot to rollout; and the basics of how to successfully deploy exterior signage.

NEW - Digital Signage in Education: This half-day program will present models for successful digital signage project initiation, deployment and operation on college and university campuses including: tips on how to manage design and deployment; anticipate and manage scalability; how to supply relevant content appropriate for specific campus venues; how to frame policy and procedure guidelines to maintain university standards within formatting restrictions; and the role that digital signage plays in a multi-modal communication environment.

NEW - Mobile Technology & Its Implications for Digital Signage: In this half-day program industry experts will discuss the nine forms of mobile/digital signage convergence; the rise and impact of dual screen applications; how to best use existing digital signage installations to connect with mobile phone users; how and why to augment DS installations with location-based services, versus other mobile options; the role of augmented reality in mobile convergence, and how to best leverage mobile technology for digital display interactivity.

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “DSE’s pre-conference program not only offers attendees a great variety of topics, but also the opportunity for a richer and more in-depth experience than ever before.”