PreSonus Unveils EarMix 16M AVB-Networked Personal Monitor Mixer

The What: Designed to work seamlessly with the PreSonus StudioLive Series III family of mixers, yet compatible with other AVB-enabled systems, the PreSonus EarMix 16M 16x2 AVB-networked personal monitor mixer provides an expandable, networked monitoring solution for stage, installed sound systems, and studio recording. Part of PreSonus’ fast-growing ecosystem of AVB-networked products, each EarMix 16M accepts 16 mono channels of input via AVB networking—and you can network multiple units with a StudioLive Series III mixer.

The What Else: EarMix 16M features a loud, clear headphone amplifier that can drive low-impedance devices such as professional-caliber in-ear-monitors. Channel grouping and stereo channel linking let you create custom mixes for each musician, and you can apply limiting and three-band EQ with sweepable midrange frequency to each channel, as well as to the main mix. Once you’ve perfected a set of monitor mixes, save the whole scene to internal memory; you can store and recall up to 16 mix scenes locally.

The PreSonus Bonus: The EarMix 16M can be powered with its included external power supply but in many cases—such as when it’s difficult to provide power across multiple onstage locations—it’s better to use Power over Ethernet (PoE), which enables network cables to carry electrical power to compatible devices.

Extra Features: A pair of AVB jacks enable you to chain multiple EarMix 16Ms while also connecting to a StudioLive Series III mixer. You can expand even further by chaining EarMix 16Ms from multiple PreSonus SW5E AVB switches. Once you’ve created your AVB network, setting up EarMix 16M routings from a networked StudioLive Series III console or using free PreSonus UC Surface control software for Mac, Windows, iPad, and Android is fast and easy.