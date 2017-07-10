PreSonus Releases Control Apps for Android

The What: PreSonus has released Android versions of three free applications that provide wireless control over some of the company’s most popular products. All three new Android apps are based on PreSonus’ UCNET protocol for reliable network connectivity and remote control.

The What Else: Previously available for Mac, Windows, and iPad, PreSonus UC Surface provides multi-touch control of StudioLive AI consoles, RML-series rack mixers, and Series III mixers, as well as offering preamp control for Studio 192-series and Quantum-series interfaces. The software maintains the same workflow with Windows, Mac, Android, and iPad and supports iPad, Android, and Windows 8/10 multi-touch.

Already available for iPad, Studio One Remote is also now available for Android tablets. Great as a “second-screen” control surface in a workstation setup or as a flexible mobile remote for recording and mixing away from the computer, Studio One Remote provides wireless control of PreSonus’ Studio One 3 Professional DAW for Mac and Windows. The app allows management of Studio One’s transport and mixer channel strips, track macro controls, custom commands, and stock and third-party VST and AU plugins. Studio One Remote can control any copy of Studio One Professional running on the same network, enabling collaboration or creation of extended workspaces through control of one instance of Studio One from multiple instances of Studio One Remote on independent devices.

QMix-UC, the latest version of PreSonus’ aux (monitor) mix control software, provides direct control over the company’s StudioLive AI consoles, RML-series rack mixers, and Series III mixers, and can also control Studio 192-series interfaces via a Mac or Windows computer running UC Surface. With QMix-UC, up to 16 musicians can simultaneously control their monitor mixes wirelessly from their mobile device. Previously available for iPhone and iPod touch, QMix-UC is also now available for Android smartphones and tablets.

The Bottom Line: The Android release of PreSonus’ UC Surface, Studio One Remote, and QMix-UC extends the suite’s wireless control options to enable use by a wide array of devices. All three Android apps are now available for free download from Google Play.