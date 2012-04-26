Niles GeoRealistic Pro

The GeoRealistic Pro series is the next generation of outdoor speakers designed to deliver an audiophile-quality performance outdoors in a case that is strong enough to stand up to the outdoor elements. Engineered with a focus on durability, which allows the speakers to be used in any outdoor commercial setting, the Pro Series speakers feature a new NoFade protective finish and a four-layer fiberglass weave, ensuring that the speakers are at least five times more durable and long-lasting than the current model of rock speakers, even under extreme UV conditions.