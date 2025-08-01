'Star-Quality Sound'

Recognized by the Michelin Guide, Gastromé has a refined blend of modern Nordic cuisine and European flair. In pursuit of more space to evolve their vision, co-owners William Jørgensen and Søren Jakobsen recently relocated north to a charming 1911 villa in the tranquil suburb of Risskov. As part of the villa’s extensive renovation, the team chose to install a Smart IP audio system from Genelec to help create the immersive, high-quality atmosphere they envisioned.

"After a long search, we have found the perfect place to spread our wings,” explained Jørgensen. “Our dream is to create a space where we take our current gastronomy as a starting point and refine the entire experience around the meal." The Gastromé team turned to specialist systems integrator Thomas Vestergaard, to recommend and install a high-quality audio system as part of that experience.

“We wanted to deliver state-of-the-art audio that could match the food,” Vestergaard added. “Due to the room sizes and, in many cases, the limited distances between the loudspeakers and the diners, we needed loudspeakers that were able to distribute linear and highly detailed sound reproduction at low levels. We also had to consider the constraints of working within a listed building – therefore, to minimise the infrastructure and use as light a touch as possible in installation terms, the Smart IP range from Genelec was an obvious choice.”

(Image credit: Genelec)

Requiring just a single network cable to deliver audio, power and control and with no bulky external amplifiers to worry about, Smart IP loudspeakers are often an excellent choice for heritage sites, or any other installation looking to reduce cabling and benefit from a fully networked system that can even share the same network as the IT infrastructure. Vestergaard installed fourteen compact Genelec 4420A models throughout the various spaces in the restaurant as well as the lounge and lobby areas. The system comprises separate zones that can be controlled independently via an iPad.

“Installing a Smart IP system is about as easy as it gets for an integrator,” said Vestergaard. “Once you’ve decided on your loudspeaker positions, you just hang them up, connect them to the network with the CAT cable and you’re pretty much done! Genelec’s Smart IP Manager software takes all the headaches out of configuration and zoning and offers a much-appreciated level of control and monitoring. At Gastromé we configured seven different zones, ensuring that the audio was perfectly optimised for each area.”

For the end user, Smart IP offers tight integration with an increasing number of third-party control systems to provide easy, day-to-day management of functions such as mute, volume control, power on/off, and more.

Sustainability was also an important goal for Gastromé as it forms a key part of the company’s philosophy; their cuisine is sourced from seasonal ingredients, local where possible, or better still, cultivated in their own garden. Consequently, a Smart IP solution suited them very well.

“Sustainability is part of Genelec’s DNA; everything they do and everything they produce comes from a sustainable mindset that has developed constantly since the company was formed nearly 50 years ago,” said Vestergaard. “From the recycled aluminium used to manufacture their loudspeakers through to energy and supply chain management and more, Genelec is one of the most sustainable companies I know, which makes them a perfect partner for Gastromé.

(Image credit: Genelec)

“Their Smart IP solution is even more sustainable thanks to their innovative PoE technology which delivers enormous energy savings compared to traditionally powered systems,” he continued. “For example, at Gastromé, with the levels of audio playback during service, power consumption runs at less than 5 Watts per loudspeaker... that’s amazing. And it was a really key thing for Gastromé.”

The Gastromé team is delighted with the results. The Smart IP system fits quietly and effectively into the space, delivering pristine, detailed audio that adds ambience whilst still allowing diners and staff to converse with ease. Perfectly aligned with Gastromé’s sustainability goals, the system offers low energy consumption, elegant aesthetics and long-term reliability, making it a natural choice for a restaurant whose philosophy is based on an ideological mindset. “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved at Gastromé,” said Vestergaard. “They wanted the best in order to reflect their values and the quality of their dishes, and that’s what they’ve got.”