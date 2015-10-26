PreSonus Eris E44 and E66 MTM Monitors Provide Wide Imaging

The PreSonus Eris E44 and E66 two-way active MTM studio monitors deliver an expanded frequency range and a wide stereo field due to their nested Midwoofer-Tweeter-Midwoofer (MTM) design. The result, acoording to the company, is a more consistent listening experience on- and off-axis.

The E44 and E66 nested MTM configuration incorporates dual Kevlar 4.5- and 6.5-inch low/mid drivers, respectively, operating in parallel and covering the same frequency range so that they acoustically couple. This effectively creates a larger woofer to provide a more dynamic output than conventional two-way studio monitors. Nesting a 1.25-inch, silk-dome, high-frequency driver between the two woofers minimizes phase displacement to improved spatial resolution.



By bringing the midrange drivers close together and raising the HF driver, the E44 and E66 are able to perform optimally in both horizontal and vertical orientations. A three-position Acoustic Space switch helps compensate for the boundary bass boost that occurs when the monitor is placed near a wall or corner. High and Mid acoustic tuning controls further help to mitigate room problems. A Low Cutoff filter allows users to integrate a subwoofer.



Individual balanced XLR and TRS and unbalanced RCA input connections make hookup quick and easy. Safety features include RF shielding, current-output limiting, over-temperature protection, and subsonic protection.