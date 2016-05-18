Powersoft to Host Training Sessions During InfoComm 2016

In addition to demonstrating its latest products and technologies at InfoComm 2016, Powersoft (booth C11505) has announced three dedicated training sessions that will occur during the trade show—each focused on the use of Powersoft amplification in audio system design and voice alarm systems.

“Once again, Powersoft is offering comprehensive training and demonstration sessions at InfoComm for both our existing user base and those who may be new to our products and software,” commented Francesco Fanicchi, head of brand and communications for Powersoft. "We are pleased to work with InfoComm and Audinate on these training sessions to help integrators and end-users become more familiar with how Powersoft works seamlessly within Dante-based environments. We encourage all InfoComm participants to learn more about this valuable training and consider registering and attending.”

The first training series, to occur at Dante Networking World, will occur on Tuesday, June 7 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino. This free all-day workshop will feature in-depth training on industry leading audio networking technology and give attendees an opportunity to meet Powersoft staff, which will provide a hands-on demonstration of Powersoft amplifiers' Dante capabilities. By attending the session, attendees are eligible to earn four CTS RU credits.

In addition to the session above, Powersoft will host live demos at Audinate's InfoComm (booth C11529) on Wednesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 9 at 1:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. respectively. These demonstration sessions, which are open to all registered InfoComm attendees, will explore how users can get the most from the Dante-enabled Ottocanali DSP+D Series and be led by Powersoft system engineer Luigi Chelli. There is no registration required for this event.

On Friday, June 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Powersoft's Luigi Chelli and Powersoft fixed install manager Marc Kocks will elucidate on how Powersoft’s Class D amplifiers can integrate into large scale fixed sound system designs, comply with voice alarm standards, and help integrators achieve tangible improvements in audio quality, green power compliance, networking, and safety. The seminar will also explore the newly released operator view functionality present in Powersoft’s Armonía Pro Audio Suite software, which enables multiple user-level logins.

Additionally, the seminar will include a look at the Powersoft-specific edition of Roland Hemming’s Guide to Voice Alarm Systems and all attendees will receive a free copy of the digital version of the book. Space is limited for this event and advanced registration is required.