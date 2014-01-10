Yamaha MTX New Firmware and Software Enables AEC and Dugan MY Card Compatibility

The What: Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. has introduced Version 1.2 firmware and application software for the MTX Series Matrix Processor, the core product of the Commercial Installation Solutions (CIS) product line.



MTX v1.2 now makes the processor compatible with the MY4-AEC acoustic echo cancellation card required for distance conferencing and the Dugan-MY16 auto mixing capability card.

The Background: The Yamaha CIS Series, launched in 2012, includes the VXC Series Ceiling Speakers, VXS Series Surface Mount Speakers, XMV Series Multi-channel Power Amplifiers, and the MTX Series Matrix Processors specifically designed for the commercial installation solutions market. Now with MTX v1.2, there is an even more comprehensive range of flexibility that will meet the demands of installed applications.

The What Else: The new software enables compatibility with the two MY cards that was previously only available for use primarily with Yamaha's DME Series Digital Mixing Engines. The MY4-AEC card eliminates unwanted acoustic echo that is caused by secondary signals of speaker output or reflections from room surfaces that are common in teleconferencing applications. The card is equipped with a noise reduction function that removes steady-state background noise caused by air conditioning components, projector fans, etc. Once the card is installed in the processor, parameter settings can be controlled using the AEC window in the MTX Editor program.

The Dugan-MY16 card, developed by Dan Dugan Sound Design, automatically optimizes the gain distribution of multiple faders simultaneously, allowing sound engineers to focus on their mix rather than keeping track of mic levels. Auto mixing parameters can be set using dedicated software that works in conjunction with the MTX Editor and is available via free download at www.dandugan.com.

The Why: “Ever since we launched the Yamaha CIS Series, we have received very strong, positive reactions from the installed sound market regarding its DSP power and the scalability the series provides when configuring a sound solution using amplifiers and speakers,” said Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “MTX v1.2 is based on a number of requests from our customers regarding certain functionality and capabilities that are relevant to their applications. So, by adding compatibility with the MY cards, integrators will be able to address an even wider variety of installed sound applications and offer powerful functionality similar to the DME (Digital Mixing Engine) but at a lower cost to customers using the MTX5-D processor.”