Point Source Shipping Dual-Element Mics With Built–in Backup

The What: Point Source Audio (PSA) is now shipping dual-element microphones with built-in backup. The CO2-8WL Dual Lavalier Microphone and the EO-8WR Dual-Earmount Microphone are fully redundant microphones with dual factory-matched elements bringing an elegant, small footprint solution to the common need for redundant miking.

The What Else: With the CO2-8WL and E0-8WR, audio professionals no longer need to wire and manage two separate microphones and cables to ensure talent backup and redundancy, a common workflow step that can lead to mismatched audio quality and cable clutter.

“The dual mic concept made a lot of sense to us and our development team; and it was validated by many broadcast customers we met with during NAB,” said James Lamb, president of Point Source Audio. “Beyond honing the audio precision of our products, it is also our goal to solve everyday problems with our designs. The all-in-one mics are an elegant solution for broadcasters, live event professionals, and any application where immediate redundancy is needed.”

The dual microphones incorporate matched frequency and sensitivity elements in a single housing to ensure consistent audio quality from either source. Two separate wire paths and discrete continuous connectors with no solder points help eliminate the possibility of interference while simplifying cable management. In addition, the second output can be used either as a backup, or for a broadcast or monitor split.

The Bottom Line: With an MSRP of $825 for the CO2-8WL Dual Lavalier, and $926 for the EO-8WR Dual Earmount, the mics have omnidirectional pickup patterns, and offer 136dB max SPL and IP-57 waterproof rating. The dual matched elements lead to hardwired terminations for use with Shure, Sennheiser, and Lectrosonics wireless transmitters. Available in beige, brown, or black, the CO2-8WL and EO-8WR also accept theatrical color markings for camouflaging.