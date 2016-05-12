Platinum Tools to Feature New Patch Panels at InfoComm

The What: Platinum Tools will feature its new Patch Panels family at its InfoComm booth, C4726.

The What Else: Platinum Tools Patch Panels have been designed to increase network flexibility. They are engineered to be efficient and convenient solutions to terminate all the cable runs coming in from various rooms to one main location, such as a server room or wiring closet. Patch panels are key components to connecting and routing circuits in any network.

The Bottom Line: Platinum Tools patch panels keep cables in easily identifiable order while keeping them secure, making it easier to reconfigure and troubleshoot networks when desired or necessary.