Tri-Ed Technology Roadshow to be Held in Dallas

The Tri-Ed Technology Roadshow, a free one-day event, will be held in Dallas on Thursday, September 12 at the Dallas Addison Marriott located at 4901 Dallas Parkway.



The Roadshow will start at 8 am with registration and breakfast, followed by a variety of training classes and a tabletop Expo. The Expo Hall will be open from 11 am to 3:30 pm.

The schedule permits participants the flexibility of attending trainings or networking with manufacturers. Space is limited so attendees are encouraged to pre-register at www.tri-ed.com.



Tri-Ed is hosting these one day Technology Roadshows throughout 2013 to familiarize customers with the latest technologies in the marketplace.

“These one day events are instrumental in educating our dealers on the rapidly changing technologies taking place in our industry, particularly within the IP video arena," said president and chief executive officer, Tri-Ed, Pat Comunale.