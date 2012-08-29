SurgeX Offers New IP-Enabled Surge Eliminators

SurgeX has revealed its Axess Ready line of IP enabled surge eliminators.

By adding its Axess IP technology to core SurgeX products, Axess Ready products provide integrators with an IP enabled product for every budget. SurgeX now allows AV integrators to offer a similar experience with existing products, or a more sophisticated power management and protection system when combined with Axess or Axess Elite products. With Axess Ready, integrators now have a complete line of IP integrated surge eliminators, from stand-alone solutions through NEMA panels.

Axess Ready products are fully equipped with IP network connectivity, no additional hardware needed. Once connected, a web interface acts as the control and monitoring dashboard providing a number of useful power management functions. Schedules can be created with single or multiple conditions to conserve energy by powering down equipment when not in use. Installers can also remotely reboot connected equipment in real time if a problem is identified, or schedule a shutdown at a pre-determined time. Axess Ready technology can also automatically power cycle locked up gear, saving integrators a truck roll.

SurgeX residential power products that are now Axess Ready include the XF2-AR FlatPak and the XS10-AR. Professional power products available include the SA-82-AR FlatPak, CM-1115-RT-AR and CM-1120-RT-AR, Compact Mounts (two-outlet version only), SX20-NE/RT-AR - Branch Circuit, SA-1810-AR - Stand Alone, SA-15-AR and SA-20-AR.

"In order to create a more intelligent power management system, we equipped the core of our existing product line with network connectivity," said Rick Komendera, vice president of sales for SurgeX. "The new Axess Ready line gives installers and consultants more product choices and management options while making our existing power solutions intelligent."