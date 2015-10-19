Planar's Next-Generation UltraRes Series 4K Displays Now Available

Planar Systems has released the next generation of its Planar UltraRes series 4K LCD display line, designed for ultra-high resolution commercial applications.

The latest Planar UltraRes Series design combines the features of the current models with new features inspired by customers and trends in the emerging 4K ecosystem. The next-generation models also retain many of the high-value features offered by the first-generation Planar UltraRes Series, including high Ultra HD image performance, the ultra-slim Planar Profile Mounting System, efficient power management, and optional multi-touch interactivity.



Available in 98-inch, 84-inch, and a new 75-inch diagonal, the latest generation of Planar UltraRes series includes built-in Planar MediaPlex Plus Processing for enhanced versatility and control of multi-source viewing. It also offers support for native 4K resolution at up to 60 Hz that can be driven via single-cable HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2.



“The breakthrough enhancements of the Planar UltraRes series will revolutionize the way 4K displays are used for professional visualization, collaboration, and presentation,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing and product strategy at Planar Systems. “Never before have customers had access to this level of 4K video performance and built-processing in a lineup of displays designed for the rigors of a commercial environment.”



The Planar UltraRes series is designed for a variety of commercial uses that require a large viewing area, very high pixel density, and enterprise-level features that allow teams to collaborate around highly immersive and detailed visual information. It is also ideal as high-impact, interactive digital signage in diverse settings such as retail stores, corporate lobbies, airports, and museums.



The next-generation Planar UltraRes series 4K displays are available now.