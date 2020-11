NanoLumens was chosen to build four displays to be used in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Maui Invitational Tournament on ESPN. Organizers needed a lightweight, low profile, easy to install digital display that would also look good on camera for their advertisers.

NanoLumens designed four customized 6mm pixel pitch displays to be hung on the backboard supports by two small brackets made to mount to any existing frame.

The finals will take place at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 23.