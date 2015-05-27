Planar Adds to European and North American Sales Force

Magnus Widtfelt Planar has added Magnus Widtfelt, Matt Wells, and Dave Mazzeo as sales managers. Widtfelt will manage the company’s sales in the Nordic, Baltic, and Eastern European regions, Wells will manage the U.S. Heartland territory, and Mazzeo will be in charge of the Mid-Atlantic and DC Metro areas.

Widtfelt will be based in Stockholm, Sweden, and comes to Planar with a 20-year history in the large display and AV industry, previously working with the channel as well as manufacturers including InFocus and LG.

Matt Wells Wells will be based out of St. Louis, MO, and will manage the company’s sales efforts in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Wells has 14 years of experience in the AV business with a background in sales, customer service, and system design in both the commercial and residential space. Wells comes to Planar after nine years at AVAD, where most recently he was an account manager for the Great Plains territory. While holding both inside and outside positions during this time, Wells gained a vast knowledge of this market, how to grow new business, as well as foster existing relationships. Prior to AVAD, he worked in sales for a large regional CE retailer.

Dave Mazzeo Mazzeo will be based out of Maryland, and will manage the company’s sales efforts in the DC Metro Area (Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and District of Columbia). He comes to Planar with more than 25 years in the ProAV industry, and brings a drive and commitment to supporting partners and clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.