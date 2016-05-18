PixelFLEX to Showcase LED Video Solutions at InfoComm 2016

The What: On June 8 inside the Las Vegas Convention Center, PixelFLEX will launch a showcase of its LED video solutions at InfoComm 2016.

The What Else: “Through a demand for more visually creative commercial environments, we have seen an exponential growth in the incorporation of our LED video technology into the professional audio/visual industry,” said David Venus, PixelFLEX director of marketing. “InfoComm gives us a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the creative potential of our innovative LED video solutions, and we are excited to share our technology with visitors from around the world.”

With one of the highest resolution displays on the market, the FLEXLite NXG is now available in two sizes with 2.6mm-6.25mm pitch options for a deeper layer of creativity, plus a 6.25mm full outdoor, IP65 version as well. Building on the importance of meeting every need for every client, FLEXLite Plus is capable of a 15-degree curve in any direction, and is one of the highest resolution curve-able LED displays on the market. A dynamic replacement for traditional static and backlit signage, the reFLEXion LED stand is a self-contained 2.5mm pitch/resolution video display with a sleek design for easy mobility throughout any space. Giving designers and architects even more creative freedom, TrueFLEX is a flexible and magnetic LED display. Its ability to curve and attach to virtually any surface makes it well-suited for installations that call for a non-traditional LED solution

The Bottom Line: Located in booth N2759, PixelFLEX will highlight the FLEXLite NXG and FLEXLite Plus LED video walls, reFLEXion LED video stand, and the TrueFLEX LED video display at InfoComm.