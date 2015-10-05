PixelFLEX LED Screens at LDI 2015

PixelFLEX will showcase a number of its LED video screens at LDI 2015 at Booth 1566. Highlighted by the FLEXCurtain HD, FLEXCurve, and the FLEXLite Plus, PixelFLEX will be exhibiting on October 23-25, 2015 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

PixelFLEX FLEXCurve is designed for both indoor and outdoor applications

“LDI is the premier tradeshow for the entertainment lighting industry in North America and PixelFLEX is ready to showcase our innovative line of LED video screens,” said David Venus, PixelFLEX Director of Marketing. “With many of our top clients in attendance, this is a wonderful opportunity to really demonstrate the cutting-edge technology that truly separates PIXELFlex LED video screens from others on the market.”

The FLEXCurtain HD is a lightweight LED video screen for high resolution video playback and video effects for indoor and outdoor applications. Its LED video can be driven by any DVI output, and the multi-directional design of the FLEXCurtain HD makes it easy to store and transport. FLEXCurtain HD is lighter than most other video screens, and using the quick-lock system, 500 square feet of FLEXCurtain HD can be setup and broken-down in under 15 minutes.

The FLEXCurve has a dual wing curving LED tile. It’s 8mm to 12mm pitch is designed for both indoor and outdoor applications. FLEXCurve LED video screens feature easy top-mounting, “Rig and Click” vertical interconnect, hassle-free alignment, plus quick horizontal interconnect and curve setup.

The PixelFLEX FLEXlite Plus

FLEXLite Plus is capable of a 15-degree curve in any direction, and is currently one of the highest resolution curve-able LED displays on the market.