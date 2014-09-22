Pioneer Completes XY Speaker Series

The What: Pioneer Electronics' professional audio division has completed its line of XY Series Professional Speakers with four new models, two full-range PA speakers and two larger subwoofers, designed for delivering ultra clear and immersive sound into small to mid-sized venues such as clubs, bars and restaurants. Also built for near-field monitoring, the new speakers can simultaneously deliver high quality audio both to a room full of listeners and to the DJ performer.

The What Else: Pioneer’s latest XY Series is composed of the following components:



•XY-101: 10-inch 2-way Full range PA speakers

•XY-152: 15-inch 2-way Full range PA speakers

•XY-115S: 15-inch bass reflex subwoofer enclosure

•XY-218S: Dual 18-inch bass reflex subwoofer enclosure

Like the current XY speakers introduced earlier in the year, all four models were designed to provide powerful audio output with great impact and outstanding sound quality. Pioneer will also offer the XY lineup (along with current models) in white at slightly higher costs.

XY-101 and XY-152 Full Range Models

With the addition of the XY-101 and XY-152, Pioneer’s full range XY series speakers now offer a variety of different low pass driver sizes including 8-, 10-, 12- and 15-inch, all complemented with large high-pass compression drivers. The new XY-101 (10-inch) and XY-152 (15-inch) offerings not only produce a very wide dispersion pattern but also generate a wider frequency range, with the lower range as low as 50Hz depending on the model. The entire full range series delivers powerful audio with excellent sound quality, ideal for PA use requiring high efficiency and durability, along with near field use, which needs increased volume output. In addition, both models are constructed with 15mm (0.6-inch) birch wood and multiple rigging points for mounting in vertical and horizontal positions.

XY-115S and XY-218S Bass Enclosures

Complementing the full range models to deliver the ultra-low frequencies found in today’s music, Pioneer added the XY-115S and XY-218S into the lineup. Both can produce dynamic and impactful bass response in differently sized environments. The XY-115S houses a single 15-inch subwoofer in a bass reflex enclosure to produce output effectively within the 45Hz to 150Hz range. For larger venues that require an even lower frequency response, Pioneer offers the XY-218S, which includes two extra-large 18-inch drivers installed in a bass reflex enclosure to deliver low bass frequencies between 32Hz-150Hz.

To properly power the new XY speakers, Pioneer recommends the use of Powersoft K6DSP, K3DSP and K2DSP K-series amplifiers.