Bag End Introduces New CD-12 Time-Align Speaker

The What: Bag End Loudspeakers has introduced the CD-12 Time-Align, a full range high performance compact loudspeaker system, as part of its Venus series.

Bag End's CD-12 Time-Align Speaker



The What Else: The first in the new series, the CD-15, was used at a performance stage at the NAMM Show earlier this year. The CD-12's multi angle enclosure allows flexibility for installations as well as floor monitoring applications.

Key Features: The system components include the E-12F Neodymium magnet 12-inch cone transducer and the E-806 1.4-inch exit Neodymium compression high frequency driver coupled to a directivity controlled waveguide.

The Time-Align technology featured in the CD-12 assures that acoustical signals are presented to the listener in the same relationship as the electrical signal at the input terminals of the loudspeaker. Time-Align presents the acoustical signal as a tight package of energy, with the same time relationships as the original natural sound, this allows a rapid series of transients to be heard clearly.