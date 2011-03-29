PESA Brings High Speed Digital AV to NAB 2011

PESA will present at this year’s NAB show in Las Vegas (booth N4123) April 11-14. PESA will offer hands-on demonstrations of their enterprise-based control system and other unified signal management solutions for 3G-SDI Video, Distributed Audio Routing and Signal Processing.

Cheetah Enterprise Audio Routing System (EARS) up to 6144X6144 — Designed specifically for large venue environments, the PESA Enterprise Audio Routing System provides a “unified” solution for audio and time code applications. At the heart of each distributed audio system is a 1RU Data Exchange Engine (DXE) Chassis that connects up to 24 independent I/O frames which can be stacked to serve as a centralized system; or each I/O frame can be independently located at the source several miles away by using fiber optic cabling interconnects. Each I/O frame supports up to 128 inputs or outputs for a total of 1536X1536 in only 25RU. By adding additional DXE units, systems can be populated up to 6144X6144 using four DXE chassis. The Cheetah DRS-EARS allows users to integrate AES/EBU, Analog Audio, MADI and Time Code — all within one distributed system.

Cougar Video/Audio Combo (VAC) System for 32X32 3G-SDI with AES/EBU or Analog Audio — Designed to simplify small to medium sized routing switcher requirements with PESA’s new Cougar VAC system for Video, Audio, and Router Control combined into one system. Each Cougar VAC can support up to 32X32 video and 64X64 mono audio in a compact 2RU package. For simplified control, each system includes a local 32X pushbutton panel with relegendable buttons while the built in SSC Controller offers comprehensive configuration and diagnostics support through an ethernet interface. The Cougar VAC supports ASI, SDI, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI for a full range of digital video transports up to 1080p/60. Audio capabilities include support for AES/EBU, Analog Audio, MADI and Time Code all within one distributed system. Audio connector styles include 75 Ohm BNC and 6-Pin Pluggable connectors.

PESA PRO H.264 Encoder Modules — The PESA PRO H264-E is a high definition encoder module for the professional who wants to encode SDI, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI or HDMI and stream real time high quality video signals over an IP based transport. The PESA PRO H.264 embedded setup software allows configuration of the encoder through a web browser or through a direct serial port interface. Capture full motion, full-resolution video feeds directly from a high definition video camera or router output to share video and audio through internet protocol networks. Based on the Visionary Solutions technology platform, the PESA PRO H264E Encodes HDMI/DVI-D, HD-SDI or SD-SDI inputs up to 1080p60 in an H.264 stream (MPEG-4 Part 10/AVC) for high quality video at lower bandwidths. Audio compression is either AAC or MPEG-1 Layer 2 with up to 48kHz sample rate. It has balanced and unbalanced audio inputs and volume control plus RS-232 and RS-422 control, accessed via an RJ-45 receptacle. This compact encoder streams at 4 to 20 Mbps throughput and is offered as a single channel module; or for larger systems, up to 8 channels can be installed into a 3RU chassis.

64X64 Routing Switcher for ASI/SD/HD/3G in only 2RU — PESA’s Jaguar-3, 64X64 matrix switcher routes all SMPTE and ITU standard serial digital video signals; plus it supports embedded audio and other ancillary data required for HD-SDI and DVB/ASI broadcast sources. Jaguar-3 switches applications in digital cinema, telemedicine, high-end presentation rooms, satellite imaging, command centers, and simulation/visualization environments. Jaguar-3 supports standard data rates from 143Mbps up to 3Gbps, and video transports up to 1080p/60. All inputs are auto-equalized; and with standard SMPTE formatted outputs, each signal is auto-sensed and re-clocked to the appropriate transport stream. Signals can be re-clocked up to 80m for 1080p/60. For non-standard formats, re-clocking circuitry can be set to by-pass mode. Two independent reference inputs allow easy selection of gen-lock from a black burst or tri-level sync source. The compact frame design features front load / hot swappable card sets and includes space for an optional redundant power supply and controller module. Jaguar-3 provides control ports that allow configuring the frame for a variety of control interfaces including ethernet control, PESA’s P2K or 3500Pro, and PESA’s new Cattrax graphical user interface; plus it can be used with PESA’s full range of new ethernet control panels.

Cheetah EasySFP option cards — PESA’s new EasySFP option cards configure individual routing switcher I/O ports. Share BNC, Fiber, and analog conversion all on the same Cheetah router input and output cards. Four options are available — EasySFP Fiber, EasySFP Coax, EasySFP A/D and EasySFP D/A plug-in modules.

PNET: Ethernet-based Control Panels — PESA’s new ethernet PNET Control allows control of routers from anywhere within a facility. PNET panels use standard ethernet networking to plug into an existing computer network and with the looping connector on each panel, additional control panels or devices are easily integrated into the network chain. Up to 80 panels can be operated simultaneously with the Jaguar3 or Cougar3 routing system solutions.