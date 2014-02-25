Full Compass Systems to Hold Expo, Yamaha NUAGE System Demonstration

Full Compass Systems will host a manufacturers’ Expo on Tuesday, March 25, 2014 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. will be on hand to demonstrate the company’s new NUAGE DAW System.

NUAGE is the first truly networkable recording system consisting of hardware work surface components, sleek interface, comprehensive visual feedback, networkable audio interface units, and a software-based digital audio workstation. The Yamaha control surface features a combination of fader and main control units allowing for various system configurations, and the core of NUAGE is Steinberg’s Nuendo digital audio workstation software. Coupled with the power of Dante, this advanced production system provides mix engineers a synergistic studio solution.

After the expo, from 7:00 – 8:30 pm, there will be a presentation by Alex Buono, director of photography for the Saturday Night Live Film Unit, who will demonstrate various products and share tips and tricks of the trade.

The Full Compass Expo will be held at The Pilot House at Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI.