Peerless Fully-Sealed Outdoor Displays

Ideal for public transit, stadiums, zoos, amusement parks, marinas, restaurant patios, cruise ships and more, the Peerless-AV Xtreme displays are capable of year-round outdoor digital signage with Peerless-AV’s weatherproof technology. To operate in extreme weather conditions, the first flat panel displays are 100% sealed and engineered to endure the outside elements in all seasons.

Peerless-AV Xtreme 47" display

Ventless with full 1080p HD flatscreens, the Peerless-AV Xtreme displays are designed to keep out dirt, water, dust, and insects, while withstanding extreme heat (+140°) and extreme cold (-40°) without damaging the LCD. Relying on a patented Dynamic Thermal Transfer system to cool or warm internal components during extreme weather, Peerless-AV Xtreme displays remove the need for external filters, vents and exhaust fans. In addition, the patented design completely seals all internal components as well as the cable entry – protecting the display from rain, sleet, snow, dust, insects and even pressure washing.

Far surpassing ordinary outdoor displays, Peerless-AV Xtreme displays have achieved IP68 and NEMA 6 ratings with true ease. The displays are easy to maintain, cost-effective, and reliable even in the harshest of conditions.

Additional key features of the Peerless-AV Xtreme displays include:

•Full 1080p HD

•Ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts image contrast to clearly view content even in the brightest sunlight

•Ultra-thin ¼" bezel that enables outdoor video wall capability for multi-unit assembly

•Shatterproof, impact-resistant safety glass to prevent breakage

•Standard A/V input

•Optional 20-channel, 2-way, 50-watt maximum speaker system for commercial sound

Peerless-AV’s Fully Sealed Xtreme displays are available in 42", 47", and 55" models.