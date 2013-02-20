Peerless AV Acquires Outdoor TV Manufacturer Ciil Technologies

Peerless-AV has acquired Ciil Technologies, LLC, a , a manufacturer of environmental/weatherproof outdoor TVs and displays marketed under the UltraView and Xtreme brand names.



The acquisition expands Peerless-AV’s portfolio of audio visual technology, mounting, accessory and digital content delivery solutions with a high-demand product category providing new commercial and residential business opportunities for AV dealers, distributors, integrators and installation professionals.

Ciil’s outdoor TVs and displays are completely sealed and utilize no external vents, exhaust fans or filters. The patented design holds the highest protection rating in the industry at IP 68 and NEMA 6, allowing the products to be submerged in water for 30 minutes without failure.

This ability to withstand outdoor settings and other harsh environments has led to installations of Ciil TVs and displays throughout the world. Applications range from professional and college stadiums, public transit, marinas, cruise ships, yachts and factory floors to residential backyards and poolside patios. Models from 26-inch to 55-inch are available.

The Ciil line joins Peerless-AV’s portfolio of outdoor solutions including outdoor mounts and enclosures, enabling the AV community to purchase multiple components for outdoor installations from a single source.

“The market for outdoor TVs is growing rapidly in commercial settings, where weatherproof displays are replacing expensive enclosures, as well as in residential environments, where the backyard has become the new living room. With this acquisition, our customers can take full advantage of this expanding market sector,” said Michael Campagna, president of the Peerless Technology Division.

“At the same time, this is a strategic acquisition that extends the investment in emerging technology that led to last month’s announcement that we have formed a separate technology division,” Campagna said. “Our goal is to build a global technology business on a par with our global AV mounting solutions business. Acquiring Ciil is a key building block in that process.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Ciil’s manufacturing and operations will be relocated to Peerless-AV’s headquarters and 320,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Aurora, IL, a suburb of Chicago. Ciil products will now be produced in a dedicated 10,000-square-foot area within the Peerless-AV plant, including a 3,000-square-foot clean room for assembly and testing.

All Ciil TVs and displays will continue to be manufactured in the USA, all Ciil personnel and management will be retained, and Ciil products will continue to be sold under the Ciil trademark and the UltraView and Xtreme brand names.