Christie Partners with SFM for Rental Staging

Christie has announced a strategic partnership with SF Marketing Inc. (SFM) that will have SFM distribute Christie’s projectors to entertainment and rental staging customers across Canada.

Current Christie entertainment and rental staging customers can continue to buy direct from Christie or utilize the low-quantity purchase, added value services of SFM. By partnering with SFM, Christie extends the benefits and reach of its product line to the many smaller firms in Canada who typically purchase smaller volumes of projectors.

“Small companies in scores of communities across Canada have been reluctant to approach Christie in the past, given our firm’s global presence and industry dominance,” said Dave Muscat, senior director of sales, Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc., “and so it was logical to call upon an existing, tried-and-true supplier in the form of SFM – which also may help finance purchases – to interact with these smaller firms and reassure them that they will be looked after in a professional and caring manner.”

"We're thrilled to be enabling Christie to reach more customers in this market," said Randal Tucker, chief operating officer, SFM. "SFM has built a reputation over the last three decades for providing some of the best professional audiovisual products in the business to the entertainment market, and Christie's reputation for sitting at the bleeding-edge of visual technology represents a perfect fit for us and our customer base."

SFM will resell Christie 3LCD 1-chip and Christie M Series 3-chip DLP® projectors, which provide a broad range of brightness levels and resolutions for customers.

Many small firms who traditionally bought audio and lighting gear are now looking to extend their solutions to include projectors, so the Christie – SFM alliance will be welcome news to them. Christie products are now available from SFM.