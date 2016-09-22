Panasonic Releases Update for VariCam LT Facilitating RAW Signal Output

Panasonic has announced a new firmware update for the VariCam LT that adds RAW signal output via two 3G-SDI terminals to an external RAW recorder at 4K or UHD 60p.



RAW recording will be compatible with the Odyssey 7Q and 7Q+ monitor/recorders from Convergent Design Inc. and the Atomos Inc. Shogun Inferno recording monitor. The recorded CinemaDNG file is compatible with DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1, Drastic Media Reactor 5.04 and upcoming versions of major NLEs and grading systems. The new firmware upgrade Ver. 4.0 is immediately available for downloading.

“VariCam has established itself as the 4K production camera of choice for those seeking the best image quality,” said Steven Cooperman, Senior Product Manager, Panasonic. “The breadth of in-dustry support for this newly-enabled VariCam LT RAW output significantly furthers that position.”

The VariCam LT 4K cinema camcorder inherits the same super 35mm sensor and imaging capabilities tof the VariCam 35, but with significant reductions in size, weight and price. The VariCam LT delivers 14+ stops of dynamic range with V-Log, and the esteemed cinematic VariCam image quality and color science, as well as the VariCam 35's breakout innovation, dual native ISOs of 800/5000.

VariCam LT RAW is now wrapped into the CinemaDNG format. Details of this support include: