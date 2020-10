Panasonic's AV-HS6000 Series Broadcast Grade 2ME Live Switcher Panasonic professional AV equipment, including projectors, professional video and audio equipment, is being used during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

To support the staging of the opening and closing ceremonies, Panasonic supplied around 80 PT-RZ31K/RQ32K high-brightness, compact 30,000-lumen laser projectors, AV-HS6000 Series Broadcast Grade 2ME Live Switchers, and a full lineup of AV systems.