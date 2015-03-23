Pakedge SE-Series Switches Now Available

Pakedge Device & Software's new SE-8P and SE-8P4 switches are now available.

SE-8P4

The SE-8P is an 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch with a power budget to allow eight ports of PoE or up to four ports of PoE+. The eight-port gigabit SE-8P4’s power budget allows up to four ports of PoE or two ports of PoE+ power – ideal for powering Wireless Access Points, touch panels, or IP Security cameras.

These switches will be replacing the S8Pe and S8P4e switches which have reached end of life. The new SE switches are as well-made as ever, but the new housing has been upgraded for a more unified and polished look. Perhaps the best news of all is that the new SE- Series switches have dropped significantly in price.

The new Pakedge SE-Switch series are no-nonsense devices. The plug-and-play SE-Switches are ideal for simple networks that don’t require advanced bandwidth management. Like all Pakedge Unmanaged Switches, the SE-Series auto-discovers connected devices and integrates them into the network in seconds. They also auto detect network speeds and communication modes – simplifying configuration for a hassle-free setup.

More devices using Power over Ethernet and the SE-Series switches conveniently enable both PoE and PoE+ from a single source, so installers don’t need to purchase an entirely separate PoE+ switch for only a few devices. Using PoE protects connected devices from power surges and overload – saving on the need for power conditioners, surge protectors, and other expensive electrical equipment.



The SE-Series also includes Pakedge PoE passthrough switches such as the SE-5P2-EP which was released late last year. The first of its kind, the PoE passthrough switch is completely powered by a single PoE+ input and outputs PoE - no AC power or additional downstream PoE required. It’s perfect for areas such as access tunnels, basements, and crawlspaces where wall outlets may be hard to come by. It powers up to 2 PoE devices and extends data and power by 300 feet without needing new electrical wires enabling flexible setup in even difficult installations without costly and time-consuming rewiring.

The SE-Series switches have rear facing ports providing a clean, sleek look. Pakedge switches are all uniform in style and boast luxury housing designed to pair well with the lustrous, high-end feel of most AV environments.

The SE-Series are the first of the totally revamped Pakedge switches to be released. The managed switches which will include the top tier SX-Series switches and the powerful yet affordable SK switches are expected to be available early in Q2.