Harman Introduces VRACK Multichannel Amplification System

Harman's Crown Audio is adding to its VRACK complete amplifier management solutions with the introduction of its VRACK 4x3500HD.

The new version incorporates three of Crown’s flagship I-Tech 4x3500HD DriveCore Series 4-channel power amplifiers in a single road-ready plug-and-play rack, providing a versatile, turnkey multichannel amplifier solution for tour, rental and installed sound applications.

Designed to work hand in hand with JBL VTX and VERTEC Series models with upcoming support planned for JBL VRX and STX models, the VRACK 4x3500HD includes three built-in Crown I-Tech HD Series 4x3500 DriveCore power amps, analog and digital connections and a globally universal power distribution system that can be set to meet U.S. and international power standards. All the components are housed in a wheeled rack with a captive suspension system that enables it to be flown in the same manner as a line array loudspeaker system. Multiple VRACKs can be linked together for integrated operation in larger systems.

“Since its introduction our VRACK concept has been embraced by live sound and event providers for its plug-and-play operation, easy transportability and flexible configuration options,” said Brian Pickowitz, business segment manager, Crown Audio. “The VRACK 4x3500HD builds on this concept with a full 12 channels of high-power amplification and greatly expanded connectivity features, giving users a powerful and versatile multichannel amplifier management solution.”

“VRACK is an integral part of our turnkey system package for JBL VTX and VERTEC," said Paul Bauman, senior manager, Tour Sound, JBL Professional. “Based on field testing to date, we’ve been extremely pleased with IT4x3500HD performance and VRACK4x3500HD provides the amp rack equivalent of the optimized power density philosophy that was adopted for the VTX V25 loudspeaker itself – lots of horsepower in a compact, tightly-integrated package.”

The I-Tech 4x3500HD amplifiers feature a 4.3-inch front-panel LCD touchscreen that provides amplifier monitoring and access to key functions with color-keyed visuals. Each amplifier offers an extensive complement of inputs and outputs including four analog inputs, four AES3 digital inputs and four AES inputs over VDrive and the ability to select four CobraNet inputs. The amplifiers also include SpeakON or banana plug speaker connectors.

The VRACK 4x3500HD utilizes Harman HiQnet System Architect 3.2 control functionality and Version 5 DSP preset support for JBL Professional’s new VTX Series V25 plus VERTEC Series line array loudspeakers. System Architect provides control through monitoring and adjustment on a rack-by-rack basis and the ability to make changes to all three amps in the VRack through a single interface. The VRACK 4x3500HD is also compatible with JBL HiQnet Performance Manager sound reinforcement system design software for enhanced control and monitoring capabilities.

The I-Tech 4x3500HD amplifiers deliver 1,900 watts per channel into eight ohms, 2,400 watts per channel into four ohms and 4,200 watts into four ohms bridged. The amplifiers provide extensive DSP sound-tailoring capability and incorporate Crown’s exclusive linear phase FIR and IIR filters to provide optimized loudspeaker crossover points with improved midrange clarity and off-axis response. The amplifiers’ USB port enables users to load preset amplifier settings or device files and update firmware.