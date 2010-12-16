Installation Showcase: December 2010

PROJECT/LOCATION





PARKWAY CHRISTIAN CHURCH

Surprise, AZ

Consultant and/or Installer

AUDIO ANALYSTS

Challenge

Provide a campus-wide HD overhaul to simulcast and record services from a new 50,000-square-foot auditorium to other buildings on an expanding church campus.

Equipment Highlights

Four Vaddio ClearVIEW HD-18 cameras provide a telepresence feed to the other auditoriums, as well as IMAG; Vaddio Precision Camera Controller works in conjunction with a FOR-A HVS-300HS portable video switcher for joystick and CCU control. Vaddio PreVIEW Rack Mount Monitors for monitoring preview and program outputs.

PROJECT/LOCATION





VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Richmond, VA

Consultant and/or Installer

CCS PRESENTATION SYSTEMS

Challenge

Solve audio issues in the 250-seat, rectangular, reflective Colson Auditorium for lectures and spoken word presentations.

Equipment Highlights

Two Community Professional ENTASYS three-way column line arrays; Crown amplification; AMX touchpanel control for DVD, computer, mic mixer, and other sources.

PROJECT/LOCATION





MAIN STREET BAPTIST CHURCH

Georgetown, TX

Consultant and/or Installer

FORD AUDIO VIDEO

Challenge

Create a balanced sound system that reaches 100dB with ease and enhances contemporary worship services after a move from a traditional sanctuary to a low-slope-ceilinged, rectangular former car dealership space, which will also host conferences and meetings.

Equipment Highlights

Fifteen Fulcrum Acoustic CX1295 12 inch coaxial loudspeakers; BSS Audio Soundweb London BLU-16 digital signal processor and Fulcrum Acoustic Level 1 (L1) TQ Processing settings.

PROJECT/LOCATION





GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS MUSEUM

Hollywood, CA

Consultant and/or Installer

ELECTROLAND; ELECTROSONIC

Challenge

Implement an interactive video wall that uses gesture-based technology to capture the movements of passers-by and animate unique custom characters in 3D space.

Equipment Highlights

Planar’s Clarity high-resolution, LED-illuminated, rear-projection video wall in a 3x4 configuration; AMX control; ambient temperature at the video wall is monitored and incorporated into the control programming, shutting down the system if necessary for thermal protection and bringing it back online when temperatures are safe.

PROJECT/LOCATION





YUCAIPA CHURCH

Yucaipa, CA

Consultant and/or Installer

TRINITY SOUND COMPANY

Challenge

Upgrade a 30-year-old sound system to achieve maximum coverage in the church’s square-shaped, 500-seat, multipurpose event room with a stage in the right front corner.

Equipment Highlights

Two main arrays each including four small-scale JBL VRX928LA dual 8-inch line array speakers and a VRX915S 1x15-inch subwoofer.

PROJECT/LOCATION





THE COMPOUND

Phoenix, AZ

Consultant and/or Installer

JIM HALL ACOUSTICS RESEARCH; BROADWAY MUSIC

Challenge

Provide sound reinforcement that delivers not just volume, but fidelity, for a low-ceilinged 250-capacity music venue and local-organic eatery that was to draw national acts.

Equipment Highlights

Two Danley SH-69 full-range cabinets turned sideways and flown above either side of the stage; one Danley SH-95 full-range cabinet outputs a summed mono signal above the center of the stage for fill; two low-profile Danley TH-212 subwoofers beneath the stage; two Danley 6.5K and four Danley 4.5K amps; Ashly Audio ne4800m processor.

PROJECT/LOCATION





CHIVAS STADIUM

Guadalajara, Mexico

Consultant and/or Installer

HI TECH AUDIO; OML ENTERTAINMENT

Challenge

Design a sound system that could accommodate the roof’s low-loading capacity at the new 45,000-seat stadium, nicknamed the Volcano.

Equipment Highlights

180 d&b audiotechnik Qi1 loudspeakers hang from 20 points around the 600-meter circuit of the stadium canopy, more or less equidistant from front and rear rows of the grandstand seating; d&b D12 amps; LightViper fiber-optic system used as a drive snake from the main control room console to groups of d&b D12 amplifiers in the roof.

PROJECT/LOCATION





WOODSIDE BIBLE CHURCH

Troy, MI

Consultant and/or Installer

ADVANCED LIGHTING AND SOUND

Challenge

Upgrade the video production and presentation system at the 2,500-seat main campus, one of six Woodside venues throughout the metro Detroit area used for worship services, concerts, bible studies, and other activities.

Equipment Highlights

Three FOR-A HVS-300HS HD/SD digital video switchers each control an element of production: output for two IMAG side screens, center screen graphics and additional video elements, and recording for local cable and web streaming.

PROJECT/LOCATION





RENAISSANCE HOLLYWOOD HOTEL

Hollywood, CA

Consultant and/or Installer

SWANK AUDIO VISUALS

Challenge

Provide a system tailored to medium-sized corporate events at the 25,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, which seats 2,000 theater-style.

Equipment Highlights

Seven NEXO GEO S805s and one GEO S830 with two C-12 subs per side; four Yamaha PC9501N amps; two NX242 processors; Yamaha M7CL-32 digital audio console used with Stage Manager as well as an iPad.

PROJECT/LOCATION





UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-WHITEWATER

Whitewater, WI

Consultant and/or Installer

PROFESSIONAL AUDIO DESIGNS

Challenge

Design a system with a delay for a steeply raked balcony that also provided a reference to the stage for localization in the 1,300-seat Irvin L. Young Auditorium.

Equipment Highlights

Two Renkus-Heinz ICL-R triple stacks mounted left and right of the proscenium, along with an additional dual ICL-R system mounted behind a lighting catwalk for over-balcony delay; four PN212 subs