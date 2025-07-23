Tulsa Performing Arts Center Transforms with Audio and Lighting Integration

Brown Note Productions recently completed a transformative audiovisual system at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center (TPAC), ushering in a new era of technical capabilities and audience experience for one of Oklahoma’s cultural institutions.

The multi-phase project, designed by theater consultancy Schuler Shook, included the installation of a comprehensive immersive audio system featuring 114 L-Acoustics loudspeakers, integrated with redundant Optocore, Milan, and Dante digital audio networks. Additional upgrades include DiGiCo Quantum digital consoles and a next-generation ETC Paradigm architectural lighting system paired with EOS Apex control—technology more often seen in cutting-edge touring environments than legacy venues.

“This was a challenging yet rewarding project,” said Bruce Simmons, project manager at Brown Note. “We were tasked with integrating an extremely modern, complex system into a facility originally built in 1977—long before this level of technology even existed. The result is a fully modernized environment that’s as flexible as it is powerful."

(Image credit: Brown Note Integration)

That flexibility was a key driver for TPAC’s VP of operations, Scott McLarty. “Our old system required manual takedowns to accommodate Broadway tours, adding significant labor costs and logistical headaches,” McLarty explained. “Now, thanks to the intelligent hoist system, we can fly the line arrays out of sight at the push of a button—freeing up space without compromising the aesthetic or acoustic integrity of the venue.”

The new system’s versatility is also central to its impact. Designed to accommodate everything from Broadway blockbusters and opera to rock concerts and lecture series, the integrated solution ensures top-tier performance across all genres. “What’s most exciting is that every audience member—no matter where they’re seated—gets the same high-quality experience,” said McLarty. “It’s a true representation of our 'Arts for All' mission.”

Throughout the year-long installation, Brown Note coordinated closely with TPAC staff to work around an intensive schedule of more than 500 annual events. “This project demanded precise scheduling and adaptability,” noted Zach Richards, director of integration at Brown Note. “We’re incredibly proud of our collaboration with TPAC and Schuler Shook. Their commitment to excellence gave us the time we needed to do it right without ever compromising the show calendar.”

(Image credit: Brown Note Integration)

The completed system not only enhances the in-venue experience for patrons and performers but also elevates TPAC’s position as a top-tier destination for national tours and high-profile acts. “This upgrade means presenters no longer need to sub-rent additional systems,” added McLarty. “That’s a major cost saving—and it makes TPAC a more attractive and competitive venue on the touring circuit.”

Looking ahead, the success of this collaboration is laying the groundwork for future projects between TPAC and Brown Note Productions. “The level of service, creativity, and technical skill we’ve seen from Brown Note has been outstanding,” McLarty concluded. “It’s been a pleasure from start to finish.”