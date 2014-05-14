Opticomm-EMCORE Optiva OTP-1DVI2A1UKM

Intended for commercial AV installations, this insert card extends and converts DVI, VGA, and Component video, along with stereo analog audio and USB-HID KVM for remote keyboard mouse applications, over a single fiber. It allows for two choices of optics, the original 4.25 Gbps optics that supports Component video up to 1920x1200/60Hz for digital signage and 1600x1200/60Hz for PC graphics, for distances up to 25 km (15.5 miles), and using the newest 10.3 Gbps optics for signals up to 4K UHD (3840x2160) for distances up to 10 km (6.2 miles).

Emcore’s OTP-1DVI2A1UKM is compatible with all of the Optiva fiber cards; all managed by the same OptivaView SNMP and Controller Card for monitoring the health of each remote card. The Optiva platform is unique because of its daisy-chain capabilities, using Time-Division Multiplexing, which allows a full rack of almost any configuration to be sent over a single fiber cable, as well as allows for a growing network of channel requirements on an as-needed basis, keeping costs low. Management and control of the Optiva system can be accomplished securely from a remote location miles away from the network.