Allen & Heath Release iLive Firmware Update

The What: Allen & Heath has released an interim firmware update for its iLive range of digital mixing systems, v1.91, containing a series of presets created by renowned sound engineer and regular iLive user, Ben Booker.





The What Else: Booker has toured as a monitor and FOH engineer with many artists, including Scissor Sisters, Spiritualized and PJ Harvey, and won Monitor Engineer of the Year at the Total Production Awards in 2009. He has also produced, mixed and mastered various recording projects and mixed on stage sound and broadcast mixes on numerous TV and Radio shows, including MTV Awards and BBC Live Lounge.

Ben has extensive operating experience of iLive and has written his suggested presets for Dynamic EQ and Multiband compressors based on years of touring with the system. iLive users will love his tricks with these powerful tools, from the 'Off Mic Boost' to deal with bad mic techniques, to the 'IEM Help' to gently compress in-ear mixes, or 'Bass Fix' to smooth out bass guitars.