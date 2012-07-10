Samsung Opens Voting for Video Competition

Samsung Techwin America's Electronic Imaging Division is asking for help to select the winner of its Spring 2012 Superhero video contest.

"We have been extremely pleased at the creativity and hard work students have exhibited in the preparation of the videos portraying their favorite historical characters," said Richard Bellomy, vice president of sales for Samsung Techwin's Electronic Imaging Division. "It has been a difficult task, but our judges have narrowed it down to 10 finalists. Now we would like everyone to help vote for the winner."

Anyone can view the videos and vote by simply going to samsungsuperhero.com. The deadline to vote is July 15, 2012. "We have been extremely pleased at the positive feedback that the fall competition will start September 1," added Bellomy.