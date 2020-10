Tri-Net Technology at InfoComm

Tri-Net Technology will be showing a variety of DisplayPort products at InfoComm 2012, Las Vegas Convention Center, June 13-15, 2012, in booth N1863. Among the products they will be showing:



DisplayPort Equalizer

Extending DisplayPort signal up to 100 ft. for resolution up to 1920x1080/60Hz. It is recommended to use equalizer for distance over 25 feet.

DisplayPort 1x2 Splitter from 1 DisplayPort source to 2 DisplayPort Displays

Transmitting DisplayPort signal from 1 DisplayPort source to 2 DisplayPort monitors using clone mode up to 1920x1200/60Hz each monitor.

Also transmitting DisplayPort signal from 1 DisplayPort source to 2 DisplayPort monitors using extend mode up to 3840x1200/60Hz.

DisplayPort 1x2 Splitter from 1 DisplayPort source to 2 HDMI Displays

Transmitting DisplayPort signal from 1 DisplayPort source to 2 HDMI displays using clone mode up to 1920x1080/60Hz each display.



DisplayPort 1x2 Splitter from 1 DisplayPort source to 2 DVI Displays

Transmitting DisplayPort signal from 1 DisplayPort source to 2 DVI monitors using clone mode up to 1920x1200/60Hz each monitor.

Also transmitting DisplayPort signal from 1 DisplayPort source to 2 DVI monitors using extend mode up to 3840x1200/60Hz.

DisplayPort Extender over 2 Cat5e/6 Cable

Extending DisplayPort signal up to 100 ft. over 2 Cat6 cable or 50 ft. over 2 Cat5e cable @1080p