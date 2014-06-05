The One Systems 108CIM eight-inch, two-way, all-weather loudspeaker will be available at InfoComm Booth C12108. The 108CIM is a light-weight copolymer based all-weather loudspeaker designed for applications that require high vocal intelligibility and sonic accuracy.

"The 108CIM is a terrific addition to our product line," added One Systems president Doug MacCallum. "The coaxial design makes it ideal for applications requiring high vocal intelligibility and musicality."

The loudspeaker is optimized for permanent installation use in outdoor applications such as sports venues, amusement parks, and outdoor retail and dining, as well as high ambient noise indoor applications that require a higher level of audio clarity.

The coaxial design features a medium-format, high-frequency titanium-based compression driver that produces a nominal 70 degree conical radiation pattern making it easy to place it vertically or horizontally. The 108CIM has power handling of 200 watts continuous 400 watts program and 800 watts peak.

The high grade copolymer enclosure is optimized for high UV exposure and long life in harsh environments. Its compact size — approximately 14 x 9 x 11 (H x W x D) — provides a surprisingly high output. Availability in black or white makes it suitable for most venues.

All internal and external rigging and suspension hardware, as well as the metal grille are stainless steel or high strength aluminum. All suspension points are also made using 304-grade stainless steel. The input section consists of a 5-pin barrier strip. A weather cover is provided with an integral gland nut connector for outdoor applications. The unit has available accessories including a Pan and Tilt bracket, U-bracket and eyebolt rigging.

An optional version (108CIM-70/100) offers a 150-watt 3-tap line-matching transformer compatible with 70.7-100 V primaries with taps at 150, 75 and 37.5 watts accessible through the 5-position barrier strip.