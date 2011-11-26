Black Box 802.11n Wireless Option for iCOMPEL Digital Signage Players

For simple, cable-free connections to digital signage in remote areas, Black Box has introduced a new Wi-Fi module for its award-winning line of iCOMPEL™ players. The factory-installed module provides 802.11a/b/g/n wireless capabilities to any iCOMPEL subscriber unit, enabling organizations to set up HD signage in areas not easily reached by network cabling. It can also save the cost and time of having to build out a wired LAN to reach newly added screens. Or users may want it for network redundancy, running both wired and wireless links to displays to ensure continuous signage uptime.

Easy to integrate into an existing WLAN’s access point infrastructure, the iCOMPEL Wi-Fi Module operates in the 5-GHz band for the communication of bandwidth-heavy multimedia files to remote players. For data privacy, it features 4-, 128-, and 152-bit WEP encryption and 802.1x authentication, with network security settings configurable via the iCOMPEL administration interface. The same interface also enables administrators to assign priority to wired or wireless, test for network connectivity (using ping, trace route, and DNS lookup tests), determine signal strength to access points, and see what bit rate they’re getting—which is very important for signage communications.

The iCOMPEL family of browser-based, networked appliances and players gives SMB organizations an affordable way to improve internal and external communications through relevant, dynamic digital signage. With it, users can stream recorded or live video, Flash animation, RSS ticker feeds, and other Web media in digital out-of-home networks.

As an integrated hardware/software solution, iCOMPEL comes preloaded with design tools for assembling and distributing HD-quality multimedia content to digital signs. It includes tools for playing media in multiple screen zones, and menus for scheduling content distribution by time and location. There are no additional software fees for current iCOMPEL owners.

For more information on the iCOMPEL line: www.blackbox.com/go/iCOMPEL or call 800-355-8003.

About Black Box