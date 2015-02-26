On Controls Creates Partners Program

On Controls has added two cooperative initiatives designed to place valuable resources into the hands of integrators. The On Controls Partners in Control program was created to achieve compatibility between the On Controls platform and a vast array of connected device manufacturers from related residential and commercial market applications such as audio, video, HVAC, security, lighting control, and others. Noted brands such as Lutron, Integra, Denon, Just Add Power, Leviton, CasaTunes, Hunter Douglas, and Philips Hue have signed on as Partners in Control member companies.

The On Controls Partners in Programming initiative creates a resource of trained independent programming specialists who can support new On Controls dealers as they gain familiarity with UI customization and other techniques, as well as for integrators that prefer to contract out system programming to qualified specialists. Partners in Programming is a brand new initiative with four specialists already signed on and several more in process of joining.

“The objective of these On Controls partners programs are to bring highly valuable resources to our integrators in the field,” said On Controls CEO Itai Ben-Gal. “It is vital that the connected environment manufacturers create a working community that seeks to streamline processes while enhancing customer satisfaction, and these programs are aligned with those objectives."