Panamax Furman Joins AMX InConcert Program

Panamax/Furman has joined the AMX InConcert Partner Program, providing dealers with a set of two-way TCP/IP and RS-232 driver modules for Panamax/Furman BlueBOLT-compatible power management components and UPS solutions.

The new modules deliver local control via AMX's control and automation solutions, and remote monitoring and diagnostics through BlueBOLT's cloud-based remote power and energy management platform.

"As a member of the AMX InConcert Partner Program, it is now very simple for our dealers to integrate the BlueBOLT platform into any AMX control and automation system, opening up an exciting array of new possibilities," said Dave Keller, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Panamax/Furman. "For dealers, this means complete control over BlueBOLT-compatible solutions via any AMX automation system, while drastically reducing service calls through the remote access capabilities of BlueBOLT."

The Panamax M4315-PRO and M4320-PRO power management products include both TCP/IP and RS-232 serial control interface cards. Both interfaces provide control over eight discrete power outlets with real-time voltage and current feedback, in addition to an internal temperature sensor. If dealers select the preinstalled TCP/IP card for an AMX control environment, then BlueBOLT functionality is retained, enabling simple remote access, energy management, optional scheduling of conservation events, email alerts, and auto-rebooting of connected network devices.

The Furman F1500 and Panamax MB1500 advanced battery-backup solutions include preinstalled two-way RS-232 serial interface cards, with the option of upgrading to TCP/IP control through the BlueBOLT-CV1 card (sold separately). These feature-rich, BlueBOLT-compatible products offer four outlet control banks, critical and non-critical load-shedding configuration options, and an IR control link for front-projection systems.

More information on Panamax/Furman control system partners is available at mybluebolt.com.