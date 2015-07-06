Omnia Nightclub Takes it Outside with Renkus-Heinz IC Live

After a $100 million redesign, the Caesar's Palace nightclub formerly known as Pure has been reborn as Omnia, a glittering, multi-room venue, featuring a rooftop garden terrace overlooking the Las Vegas strip and a new sound system tailored to its needs.

Omnia brought a specific challenge to design a sound system that could handle the terrace's need for pumping up the music while keeping the sound from spilling over onto the street below. The club turned to UK-based systems integrator AudioTek International for a solution, and AudioTek turned to Renkus-Heinz.



"The system is outdoors, and large hotels are within 200 yards, so we had to minimize off-site noise," said AudioTek's Chris Kmiec. "We specified a Renkus-Heinz IC Live system because it not only provided clean, clear audio, it also enabled us to precisely steer the sound to cover the L-shaped terrace and not beyond it."



The system comprises eight Renkus-Heinz ICONYX ICL-R column arrays surrounding the patio. The IC Live arrays utilize RHAON II control to digitally define and aim as many as four separate beams of sound from each array. At the same time, the slim, low-profile design of the ICONYX blends seamlessly with Omnia's modern decor. A Renkus-Heinz IC118S-R subwoofer provides low-frequency reinforcement.



"Since this is an outdoor system, all of the loudspeaker enclosures are weatherized," said Kmiec. An option for most Renkus-Heinz products, weatherizing includes standard moisture protection measures and a weatherproof, ventilated housing for each loudspeaker's rear-mounted amplifier/DSP module. This keeps the elements out while allowing cooling air to flow in and out of the unit.



"Weatherizing is one of the most popular customization options we offer," said Rik Kirby, Renkus-Heinz VP of sales and marketing. "Adding weather resistance involves a combination of well-proven techniques and materials, so extra costs are minimized, as is delivery time to the customer."



Kmiec added, "I was looking for a steerable array that was relatively small yet had punch. The IC Live sounds great and is a lot more powerful than you'd expect for its size. It had everything we needed. The client is very happy."