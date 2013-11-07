Staging and Event Safety Webinar November 13th

The industry’s first webinar aimed at providing guidance to industry professionals on how to produce safer live events will take place next Wednesday. Take1 Insurance and the Event Safety Alliance (ESA) are teaming up to host the event, that is still open for registration.



Jim Digby, President of ESA

Scott Carroll, Senior VP & Program Director of Take1 Insurance

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2013 at 2 p.m EST and is open to anyone involved in the business of producing and staging live events. Registration for the webinar is still open at this website.