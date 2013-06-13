Peavey MediaMatrix Claro Processor

MediaMatrix has introduced the new, feature-packed Claro processor. Ideal for boardroom, courtroom and classroom audio processing and control applications, the Claro is a single rack unit frame that provides 12 balanced inputs, each of which can be configured as a microphone or line input, including phantom power, and four line outputs. Inputs and outputs are connected via Phoenix Euroblock connectors.



The Claro contains numerous convenient and sophisticated features. Each input has its own dedicated Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) processor, allowing up to 12 mics to be managed during a teleconference. The Claro also supports VoIP and POTS telephony through its telephone hybrid interface.

An entire range of control options are also provided. Claro's rear panel provides 12 GPIO connections, RS-485 and RS-232 connections, and multiple ethernet connections for interconnection and control. As one would expect from MediaMatrix, the Claro contains a complete range of DSP mixing, routing and processing functions, such as EQ, filters, delays, compressor/limiters, meters and test signal generators, all accessible and controllable via an external GUI.