Nureva Audio Manager Delivers New Functionality to the HDL300 System

Nureva Inc. has announced its audio manager—software for the HDL300 audio conferencing system that automatically detects and performs updates to the HDL300 system’s firmware and to the audio manager itself. This means that HDL300 system customers will always have the latest advancements in the system’s Microphone Mist technology, which simultaneously processes audio from 8,192 virtual microphones that fill the meeting space. This is the first of a planned series of enhancements to the HDL300 system.

The Nureva audio manager provides a mechanism for ongoing and automatic enhancements to the HDL300 system. In addition to automatic updates, which customers can turn off, the audio manager will provide adjustable settings including an audio equalizer, audio processing levels, and other settings for interoperability with third-party devices. This will give customers more control of their audio experience.

“Our customers are very happy about the release of Nureva audio manager, because their IT staff no longer needs to set aside time for installation of new firmware, or book a paid visit from their reseller who can do it for them,” said Anders Köhler. sales consultant at Netsmart, Nureva’s distributor in Sweden. “Instead, they will experience ongoing, automatic improvements to the audio pickup efficiency of their HDL300 system without having to lift a finger.”

“The introduction of the Nureva audio manager has given us a platform from which to provide customers with an audio conferencing solution that gets better over time.” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “We see tremendous potential in the Microphone Mist technology and now have a simple and automated way to make enhancements available to our customers.”