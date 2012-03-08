D&M, AVAD Form Distribution Agreement

Mahwah, NJ--D&M Holdings has signed a distribution agreement with AVAD for sole distribution of products under both its Boston Acoustics and Denon brands.

AVAD has been serving as distributor for D&M's Marantz brand since 2005. The new alliance with AVAD for both residential and commercial products will allow D&M to continue serving all its valued retailers with the industry's most responsive, professional distribution system, while strengthening and expanding its reach in the important custom integration marketplace.

"By forming this new alliance with AVAD we will be able to efficiently consolidate sales initiatives and outreach activities for our Denon, Marantz and Boston Acoustics brands, helping us partner even more closely with a vast network of custom integrators and certified dealers," said Kevin Zarow, D&M Holdings vice president of sales. "Notably, this agreement will help ensure that all our retailers fully appreciate how well the differentiated Denon and Marantz brands complement each other in the marketplace - and how they can provide different types of consumers with the tailored lifestyle solutions that are perfect for them. It will also allow us to significantly expand the reach of all three D&M brands, both within the custom installation market and through traditional dealers."

AVAD's vice president and general manager, Jim Annes, noted: "We are very much looking forward to bringing the Marantz, Denon and Boston Acoustics brands all together under one AVAD roof. We bring a host of value added support services to market the three brands to our customers. These include AVAD's System Design Group, our 24 North American branch and experience center locations where our integrators and their customers can see, hear, and feel the products and solutions before installation, our award-winning educational and training programs and best-in-class technical support from our product and solutions experts. With these three powerful D&M brands in our locations, we look forward to helping D&M better serve all its customers, providing easy access to the support, training, products and tools they need to grow their businesses and build success."