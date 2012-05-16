Barco At CCTV 2012 Lunar New Year Gala

Barco was the primary visual equipment provider for CCTV's 2012 Lunar New Year Gala.

The premier stage application was a huge LED screen, comprising 1,326 Barco 6 mm ILite 6 BK LED boxes and covering 273 m2. The show also used 8 super-bright, 20,000 lumens FLM HD20 projectors. HD images were shot on 2nd supporting screen, coordinating with the programs. Working in close cooperation with audio-video technology companies such as Raysee, CTV Technology, Garwin, HPCL, Really AV, Huelead and Bright, Barco was able to deliver a fully integrated installation for the show.

In addition, the show used a large number of high–definition video display sources, and these HD signals (HD/SDI and DVI) were generated by an advanced video control system: Barco's Encore VPx4 and SCx1, which reproduced details and ensured four-way high-bandwidth HD signal synchronization. Four 16-bit DX-700 LED processor drivers guaranteed accurate video reproduction.



“Barco has worked with CCTV's choreography design team for 10 years, and we're very pleased that CCTV has been rated among the best in terms of visual application all this time. Barco continues to contribute to creative display, launching new products and applications to meet local demands,” Tang Feng, Barco's Managing Director Sales & Service and VP Sales Entertainment for Greater China, commented. “Barco's display technology has become the first choice of more and more designers. The 3D countdown activity for New Year's Day 2012 in Beijing's Temple of Heaven was realized by Barco's projectors. As a result, various applications are bound to inspire the market to diversify, and this will be the market trend in the future as well.”