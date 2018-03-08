Nortek Security & Control Names Jason Dominique Director of Sales, Pro AV

Nortek Security & Control LLC (NSC) has promoted company veteran Jason Dominique to the position of director of sales, pro AV, with primary responsibility for driving sales of the Furman line of power conditioning solutions.

“Jason has held a number of positions within Nortek Security & Control over the last decade and he has demonstrated his ability to provide customers with the programs and support they need to drive their business,” said Jeff Costello, NSC vice president of sales. “We have a number of exciting new Furman solutions coming up for the pro AV channel and Jason is going to play an important role in delivering our solutions to our dealers and distributors.”

Dominique has more than 30 years of experience in security and consumer electronics as well as residential and commercial custom installation. He previously served as NSC national sales manager, security channel, the strategic accounts manager for Legrand, and the Eastern regional sales manager for Proficient, a Nortek Security & Control brand.